Why Epcot fans are divided over the Norway pavilion

In a Reddit thread, a user by the name of u/Seventh_Seraph shared a photo of themself in front of the new attraction in the Norway pavilion, Frozen Ever After, wearing a shirt that said “Maelstrom was better.” Many shared the sentiment, preferring the old, traditional attraction and pavilion to the now Frozen-focused area, while others enjoy the reimagining and like how it caters more to kids.

All in good fun, the original creator of the post made sure to explain their intentions in the comments. Although they do really prefer the old ride, u/Seventh_Seraph highlighted the consistency of change at Disney parks, saying that “the magic of Disney is that nothing stays the same forever.” It’s the perfect attitude to have, as the Disney theme parks are constantly changing with the times, which is one reason they continue to be so successful. Even right now, Epcot is in the process of a full overhaul, getting new rides like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a full reworking of the lands and layout, as well as a new fireworks show. The new additions and changes were delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic (via Disney Tourist Blog).

Though Maelstrom is gone from Epcot, it’s not forgotten — and just like with this one fan’s post, the memories of past experiences will continue to bring fans together.