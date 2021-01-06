Why Brute Force was a complete flop despite the hype

Brute Force launched on the original Xbox back in 2003. In the months preceding its launch, the game earned a ton of attention due to it being hyped up as a potential competitor or successor to Halo.

Unfortunately, it was unable to reach the highs that the original Halo provided for millions of gamers across the Xbox platform. Miguel Lopez of GameNow was none too fond of the game and made it known in his review. “Brute Force was being hyped for a while as a Halo killer,” Lopez noted. “Guess what? It ain’t.” He also went on to lament the game’s uninspired campaign: “Despite some hardcore A.I., the single-player experience is unlike Halo’s; it’s pretty repetitive and unimaginative, so you won’t feel the urge to play it through more than once.”

Even though Brute Force disappointed many due to its generic sci-fi plot, mundane characters, and rote gameplay, the hype it garnered before release helped it surpass Halo’s first-week sales. Even still, Brute Force failed to become one of the OG Xbox’s must-play IP’s.

The game’s current Metacritic score is shockingly high, however, indicating that there’s still a lot of love for Brute Force — at least from the folks who remember it.