Where Kanye West Stands With Kim Kardashian’s Fam Amid Marital Turmoil

Kourtney Kardashian, along with the rest of her reality star relatives, help look after their four kids all the time, and they go back and forth between their houses in Calabasas. The source added, “Kourtney has really been there for Kim the last few weeks as she tries to figure this out. But no matter what Kim decides, they absolutely support her.”

Kim and Kanye are parents to North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months.

In recent weeks, the 40-year-old mom has shared photos on Instagram of herself, seemingly without her wedding ring, which further fueled speculation that she’s hit a breaking point in the relationship.

Kimye tied the knot in Florence, Italy, in 2014 and celebrated their six year wedding anniversary in May. At the time, Kim said they had “forever to go.”

E! News has learned the SKIMS designer is still weighing her options for divorce and wants to do what’s best for her kids.

A source explained, “It’s not about the marriage anymore, she’ll always care for Kanye but it’s over between them. Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her and she’s figuring it out.”