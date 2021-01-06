What Is Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kimberly Anne Scott Doing Now?

Fans of Eminem are familiar with his ex-wife Kimberly Scott as her name has been included in many of the rapper’s lyrics. But after she and Marshall Mathers divorced several years back we haven’t heard much about her leaving some to wonder: What ever happened to Kim?

Read on to find out what Scott is up to now as well as some things you probably didn’t know about her relationship with the hip-hop superstar.

Eminem and Kim Scott | Marion Curtis/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Eminem and Kim Scott were married not once, but twice

Eminem and Scott met in 1988 at a house party when they were teenagers and began dating through high school. In 1995, the couple welcomed a daughter, Hailie Jade. Four years later, Scott and Em tied the knot.

Their relationship though was rocky, something Slim Shady rapped about in his songs, and they divorced in 2001. But the two got back together and remarried in 2006. However, it wasn’t all wedding bliss then either and decided to divorce again after a few months.

As part of their settlement, Scott reportedly receives more than $50,000 in annual payments.

The rapper released a notorious song about her

In 2000, the hip-hop artist released and an explosive song about his then-wife.

Eminem | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

In an interview with People, Scott revealed how the track in which Eminem aired their dirty laundry and spoke about murdering her, took her down a very dark path.

She confessed that she harmed herself after seeing her husband-at-time performing the song on stage and beat a blow-up doll that was supposed to be her.

“Seeing the crowd’s response and everybody cheering, singing the words and laughing and it just felt like everyone was staring at me,” she said. “I knew that it was about me and that night I went home and I tried to commit suicide.”

What Scott is doing now

Scott has few run-ins with the law. Over the years she’s been arrested for possession of illegal substances and had multiple DUIs. She opened up to the Detroit-based radio show Mojo in the Morning that an accident she was arrested for in 2015 was another attempted suicide. “I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt. Yes, I drank, I took pills, I hit the gas and aimed for a pole,” she said (per Yahoo.)

Kim Scott | Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Scott’s SUV flipped but she was all right. For the crash, she received one year of probation and a $900 fine. Scott praised her ex for helping her explaining, “He has been real supportive. We are really close friends. We are just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible.”

In addition to Hallie, Scott and Slim adopted Alaina, the daughter of Kim’s late twin sister. Em also adopted Whitney, Scott’s daughter from another relationship. Scott also has a son named Parker but Eminem is not his legal guardian.

During an interview on Mike Tyson’s Hot Boxin’ podcast, Em spoke about Hailey and how proud he is of her today.

“She’s doing good, she’s made me proud for sure, she’s graduated from college,” the rapper told the boxing legend. “So when I think about my accomplishments that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is that — is being able to raise kids.”

As for Scott, she got clean and has become an author and illustrator, having worked on over a dozen children’s books

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.