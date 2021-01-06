Westland Insurance Acquires Daysland Insurance in Alberta

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of Daysland Insurance on January 4, 2021. This acquisition supports Westland’s expansion strategy to serve more communities in Alberta and across Canada.

Located in Daysland, Alberta, Daysland Insurance offers auto, residential, commercial, farm, recreation, and travel insurance. Daysland Insurance was a division of Tailor Made Insurance agencies, a family-owned, independent insurance broker that was founded in 1993.

Westland Insurance is pleased to welcome Daysland Insurance to the organization. Westland now has over 150 offices and 1,700 employees in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of 150 locations and over 1,700 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit www.westlandinsurance.ca

Media Contact:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Cari Watson, Vice President, Customer Experience

Phone: 604-543-7788

communications@westlandinsurance.ca

www.westlandinsurance.ca