vivo X60 Pro Plus: Vivo X60 Pro+ features leaked online, may come with Snapdragon 888 – Mobiles News

Vivo X60 Pro+ was teased by the company at the launch event of Vivo X60 series in China. The handset will be the top-end model of the new smartphone series and is expected to come with flagship features.

Vivo is expected to unveil the handset in this month. Ahead of the launch, specifications of the

upcoming phone have appeared online. Leakster, who goes by the name Digital Chat Station posted the device’s specs on microblogging site Weibo.

According to the tipster,

Vivo X60 Pro Plus is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone is said to be a 5G powered phone.

He further suggests that the phone may be equipped with a quad camera system on the back. The handset may offer a 50MP primary camera at the back.

While for selfies, Vivo X60 Pro+ is tipped to feature a punch-hole camera at the front. The smartphone is rumoured to come equipped with Zeiss certified optical lens.

The leakster says that the smartphone may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is likely to house a big battery with 55watt Super Flash fast charging support.

Vivo has not revealed the exact date as to when the phone may launch. Rumours suggest that Vivo X60 Pro+ may be unveiled on January 20.

