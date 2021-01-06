Vivica A. Fox: Young Thug’s A ‘Sexy Ass Looking Cockroach!!’

Vivica A. Fox is catching heat after she referred to rapper Young Thug as a “sexy ass looking cockroach” during a recent episode of their Cocktails With Queens show.

The actress was asked how she feels about Thug’s sense of style… and she did not hold back.

“You know he’s, like, just like a good sexy ass-looking cockroach,” Fox said. “And I don’t mean that mean. You know what I mean? It’s like, the hair and everything like that. He’s got rockstar quality. He could be a great animation character.”

Vivica faced backlash for the remarks. Cockroach is often a derogatory term used to describe darker-skinned Black people.

Young Thug has not yet responded to Vivica’s remarks.

Thugger made headlines last month after his ex-fiancee Jerrika Karlae accused him of “misuse and abuse.”

YOUNG THUG & GUNNA HANGING OUT

“Single 2021,” Karlae tweeted, “Why misuse and abuse something or someone, why not leave them be! That’s some narcissistic shit. You behind the scenes painting pictures of me, like ima fucked up individual…when you the devil.”

He responded by claiming that he had been single for two years.