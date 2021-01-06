Veteran rapper Dr Dre says he is ‘doing great’ after being hospitalized By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
11
© . Rapper and music producer Dr. Dre attends the unveiling for the star of rapper Ice Cube on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles

() – Veteran rapper and record producer Dr. Dre said on Tuesday he was admitted to hospital and was getting care from his medical team after media reports claimed that he suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care.

TMZ reported earlier that Dre suffered the aneurysm on Monday and was rushed by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team”, Dre said in a post on Instagram.

“I will be out of hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars”, he added.

