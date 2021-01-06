USA Hockey upsets Canada, captures gold at WJC

Zegras led the tournament in scoring with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists), including a goal and an assist against Team Canada in the gold medal game.

Before Team USA’s matchup against Canada, Zegras told NHL Network’s Jill Savage that he believed Team Canada’s goaltender, Devon Levi, had not been challenged 5-on-5 in the tournament. The 19-year-old went on to say the United States would be his toughest challenge yet, and he wasn’t wrong.

The U.S. notched two even-strength goals, which ended up being the only two 5-on-5 goals Canada allowed in the tournament.

Zegras, who was selected ninth overall by the Ducks in 2019, plays his college hockey at Boston University. In his first season with the Terriers, he notched 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 33 games.