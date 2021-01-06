Tyrese Denies Accused Of Locking Wife & Kid Out Of Their Family Home!!

R&B singer Tyrese has denied claims that he locked his estranged wife and their young daughter out of their family home.

Samantha Lee Gibson reportedly filed for divorce in September of 2020, and she says that the actor “cut her off” and that he “locked her and their 2-year-old daughter, Soraya, out of the family’s Georgia home.”

In his own docs, obtained by “Extra,” Tyrese acknowledges that he had issues with Samantha’s financial demands for $20,000 per month in child support, calling the amount “unreasonably high.” He denies her allegations that he locked them out of their home.

He said during one three-hour conversation, she called the police and he left to avoid the cops after “multiple public incidents involving police brutality and racially motivated killings of unarmed African American people.”

The new reports are shocking considering how amicable their joint breakup statement was:

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other,” the statement read. “Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually.”