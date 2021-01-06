Twitter Drags DaBaby Over Tory Lanez Collab!!

Social media was gunning for rapper DaBaby after Tory Lanez announced that he had a collab on the way with him on Tuesday.

“@dababy X TORY LANEZ ……… SONG + VISUALS ON THE WAY ….. #2021Umbrella ….drop a ☂️ in the comments if you ready for this !,” Tory captioned a post on Instagram.

The pic shows Tory, who’s holding a bible, and DaBaby leaning over a bed. On the bed sits a woman wearing a blonde curly wig and a long white T-shirt. DaBaby holds a gold aspergillum filled with holy water — invoking a scene from The Exorcist movie.

Twitter was in an uproar, and Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have worked together several times and are considered to be good friends. Of course, Tory, was accused by Megan of shooting her in both feet back in July — so a collab with DaBaby would seem like a betrayal.

DaBaby remained silent. Megan hopped on Twitter to clear up the drama:

“That sh*t was old and not cleared. CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon,” she tweeted in response to an angry fan.

Check out the reactions on Twitter below.