Twitter blocks user for sharing an iPhone 12 Mini teaser video thinking its porn – Social News

Life for a content creator could be tough and social media may sometimes add to the frustration. After working hard on a teaser video for an iPhone 12 Mini video review, the founder of The Unbiased Blog– Nikhil Chawla– was up for a rude shock. Soon after he posted the video teaser of the iPhone 12 Mini on Twitter, his account got locked. Twitter’s algorithms mistook the iPhone 12 Mini teaser video for pornographic content.

The video had only showcased the new iPhone 12 Mini from different angles and it is quite beyond someone’s understanding as to how the algorithm thought it was porn. As per Twitter’s policy, the video violated rules against posting or sharing privately produced/ distributed intimate media of someone without their express consent.

“Twitter blocked my account for 12 hours for posting an iPhone intro. They flagged it as intimate/nudity content. After 12 hours they unlocked my account and gave me an option to delete the tweet that had the video or appeal. So, I appealed against the error of judgement by Twitter,” said Chawla.

“Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected.” ~ Steve Jobs… https://t.co/R0ZJupxi2E — Nikhil Chawla निखिल चावला (@nikhilchawla) 1609781086000

“Then my account got locked again for 24 hours till they read the appeal and replied to it. That’s when I contacted Twitter India policy team and got the account unlocked,” he added.

Working with the @Twitter @Policy team to get our founder @nikhilchawla’s account back with the iPhone 12 Mini vide… https://t.co/7ULbKRHZ8b — The Unbiased Blog (@TheUnbiasedBlog) 1609831227000

What’s interesting is that pornography and other forms of consensually produced adult content are allowed on Twitter, provided that the media is marked as sensitive. “Doing so provides people who may not want to see this type of content with a warning that they will need to acknowledge before viewing your media,” explains Twitter in its policies.

