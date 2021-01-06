TV Ratings for Tuesday, Jan. 5: ‘Zoey’s Playlist’ Season 2 Premiere

RELATED STORIES

NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is singing a happier tune in its family-friendlier time slot.

In the latest TV show ratings, the musical dramedy returned to 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, improving on its freshman averages (2 mil/0.4) and delivering its largest audience to date. TVLine readers gave the Season 2 premiere an average grade of “A”; read post mortem and get Lauren Graham exit news.

That said, with a much softer lead-in (compared to The Voice), This Is Us resumed ts season with 5.1 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating — topping Tuesday in both measures but marking series lows. Nurses (2.6 mil/0.3) returned down from its two-episode Monday average.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

