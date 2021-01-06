Tommy’s Margarita cocktail recipe | Boston.com Cocktail Club

We’re excited to introduce the Boston.com Cocktail Club, a weekly subscription box and event series highlighting local bartenders who will mix a drink of the week with host Jackson Cannon of Eastern Standard and The Hawthorne. Sign up for our newsletter and join us every Thursday evening to learn about mixing your own cocktails, the local bar scene, and how you can support the industry during COVID-19.

A classic as staunch as the margarita can usually bear countless tweaks and variations without giving way to a new recipe. This held for decades as people enjoyed classic, frozen, golden, and endless seasonal variations of this mix of tequila, lime, and orange liqueur. The Tommy’s Margarita (famed house version from the eponymous restaurant on Geary Street in San Francisco), substituting agave nectar for orange liqueur, accomplishes a rare feat: The variation actually moves the drink to a more foundational archetype. It doubles down on the power of agave and has captured the affection of a generation of bartenders who now mix this exciting potion as their go-to recipe every a guest orders this standard.

What you’ll need:

2 oz tequila

1 oz lime juice (approx. 1 lime)

½ oz agave nectar

pinch of salt (optional)

Shake the ingredients vigorously over ice and strain into a cocktail glass or on the rocks. No garnish.

Order the tequila cocktail kit:

The purchase of each cocktail kit provides income to a local restaurant worker, who prepares a warm meal for a Boston frontline workers or resident in need through Off Their Plate.

Join the class: