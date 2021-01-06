Tommy Hilfiger Calls on Social Entrepreneurs to Take on the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge

Article content continued

Tommy Hilfiger’s mission is to become a fashion company that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All; a leading sustainable designer lifestyle company through how it creates its product, manages its operations, and connects with its communities and stakeholders. More information about Tommy Hilfiger’s sustainability journey, which is powered by PVH’s Forward Fashion strategy, can be found on https://global.tommy.com/en_int/about-us-corporate-sustainability.

More information about the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, including how to apply, is available here: https://responsibility.pvh.com/tommy/fashion-frontier-challenge/.

About Tommy Hilfiger

With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGERand TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olgaand Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True,amp;Co.intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.9 billion in annual revenues. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

