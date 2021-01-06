Titans trainer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of playoff game

It appears the Cleveland Browns aren’t the only team facing COVID-19 concerns ahead of the NFL’s wild-card weekend.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that a trainer for the Tennessee Titans has tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the Titans are conducting contact tracing but intend to keep their facility open as they prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

“You try to be smart and make sure we are following protocols, keeping masks up,” Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. “We’re trying to be conscious of every situation that we put ourselves in. You hate to see anyone receive a positive test.”

Anybody who tests positive for COVID-19 this week will be out through at least the opening round of the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Browns confirmed that head coach Kevin Stefanski, two members of his staff, and two players were the latest individuals associated with the team to test positive for the coronavirus. Later in the day, the Browns added three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns remain scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday night.