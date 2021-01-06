Tiny Harris Makes Fans Happy With A Throwback Video Featuring Zonnique Pullins

Tiny Harris just let her fans know that the series called The Mix is back. Check out the post that she dropped on her social media account the other day.

‘THE MIX IS BACK tonight for the FIRST episode of the New Year 🎉, featuring a special guest @nelly ‼️Tonight at 10p/ 7p PT only on @foxsoul 💜’ Tiny captioned her post.

People were really excited in the comments.

Other than this, Tiny shared an older video featuring her daughter, Zonnique Pullins, when she was younger. Check out the clip below.

‘My babies been bout this 💩 for a long time now!! @zonniquejailee @jazmine were too cute!! @heiressdharris coming for y’all tho!! 👑🥰’ she captioned her post.

Zonnique hopped in the comments and said: ‘lolll Heiress already took the throne!’

Someone else posted this: ‘My mom use to watch this video everyday lol❤️’ and one other follower posted this message: ‘Baby Jaz is serious! That pointing just took me out! 🤣😂😩.’

A follower posted this message: ‘It’s Jaz for me!! That baby was feeling it.’

Someone else said: ‘Aww, how cute! Heiress looks so much like her big sis.😊’ and a commenter posted this: ‘She looks like Heiress, and this used to be my song.’

Tiny Harris and Toya Johnson shared a video on social media, and they are sending an important message to their fans. Check out the clip.

‘GEORGIA! The Run-Off elections are tomorrow — January 5th. We need everyone to get out there and vote! 🗳 Make your voices heard to create changes that we want to see. Visit peachvote.com for more information 🍑’ Tiny captioned her post.

Other than this, both Tiny and Toya are living their best lives with their families.





