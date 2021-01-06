Thousands of Trump supporters gather in front of White House for ‘Save America’ rally

Hundreds of supporters of President Trump stormed the barricades surrounding the US Capitol building and were met with police who sprayed pepper spray during Wednesday’s historic joint session of Congress which was convened to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Meanwhile, a member of Congress said she had to evacuate her office in the Cannon House Office Building because of a reported pipe bomb, although Capitol Police later said that there was no threat.

‘I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots,’ said House Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia.

‘I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans.’

Trump supporters waving pro-Trump banners and American flags walked toward the steps of the Capitol building. Some climbed on top of towers built for television cameras that are to be used during Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20th.

Capitol Police were seen using pepper spray to keep the Trump supporters at bay as they approached the entrance to the building.

Videos posted to social media show supporters of the president tearing down metal barricades surrounding the building.

‘This is our house!’ some of the Trump supporters were heard saying as they tore the barricades away near the inaugural stage that was erected nearby.

US Capitol Police use pepper spray against Trump supporters who stormed the barricades and approached the steps of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Trump supporters waving American flags and carrying pro-Trump banners are met with pepper spray used by Capitol Police near the steps of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Video uploaded to social media shows Trump supporters waving pro-Trump banners and American flags as they walked toward the steps of the Capitol building

Capitol Police used pepper spray to keep the Trump supporters at bay as they approached the steps of the Capitol building

Video uploaded to social media shows Trump supporters waving pro-Trump banners and American flags as they walked toward the steps of the Capitol building

Supporters of President Donald Trump take over stands set up for the presidential inauguration as they protest at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

A person is removed on a stretcher as President Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington

Federal police detain a man near the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

As Capitol police clad in riot gear faced down the group, several started loudly chanting ‘USA! USA! USA!’

In another video, Trump supporters are seen trying to overrun the line of police officers that were attempting to push them back away from the inaugural stage.

Capitol Police appeared to have the situation under control as they reestablished a perimeter and put back the metal barriers that had been taken down briefly by the Trump supporters.

Meanwhile, Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of the Library of Congress building James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building, though the reason was unclear.

Congressional staffers working in the Cannon House Office Building were told by police to take escape hoods and use underground tunnels to evacuate, according to reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, Capitol Police investigated a report of a suspicious package on Second Street NE, but later determined that there was no danger. The police briefly imposed road closures while they investigated.

The dramatic images come during a dramatic day in Washington, DC, where Trump held a massive rally in front of tens of thousands of his supporters near the White House.

Police led a man away in handcuffs and Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a rousing speech declaring that the GOP was ‘Donald Trump’s party’ as thousands of the president’s supporters make one last-ditch effort to urge Congress not to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

President Trump addressed the crowd on Wednesday, insisting that he was real winner of the election and vowing ‘never to concede.’

Authorities expected at least 30,000 people to gather on the Ellipse just south of the White House where backers of the president are demanding that Republicans in Congress refuse to certify Biden’s victory.

The procedural vote in Congress on Wednesday, which will be presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, is largely ceremonial, but Trump has convinced his supporters that there is hope of undoing the election results.

‘I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so,’ the president told his supporters, even though Pence has no power under the Constitution to affect the outcome of the election.

Thousands of supporters of President Trump are seen above near the Washington Monument for the ‘Save America’ rally on Wednesday

At least 10 people have been arrested by local and federal police in Washington, DC, since Tuesday. One man is seen above being detained near the Washington Monument on Wednesday

Donald Trump Jr (left), the president’s eldest son, kisses his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle (right), before addressing the rally on Wednesday

Eric Trump (right), the president’s son, and his wife, Lara Trump, raise their fists in front of thousands of supporters near the White House on Wednesday

People bang and hit windows at the Washington Monument after police made an arrest on Wednesday

Trump supporters pray outside the US Capitol on Wednesday before Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory

‘I hope so, because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election,’ Trump said.

‘All Vice President Pence has to do is recertify, and we become president and you are the happiest people.’

Beginning at 1pm, Pence’s role is to open the certificates of the electoral votes from each state and present them to the appointed ‘tellers’ from the House and Senate in alphabetical order.

At the end of the count, Pence, seated on the House of Representatives’ rostrum, has the task of announcing who has won the majority of votes for both president and vice president.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 10 people were arrested for gun possession crimes and other violations and others were seen clashing with counter-demonstrators as thousands of Trump supporters lined up before dawn near the White House on Wednesday.

President Trump on Wednesday vowed never to concede and repeated his claims that Biden’s election victory was fraudulent

A Trump supporter at the rally holds up a newspaper headline that reads ‘Trump Wins’ near the White House on Wednesday

Leigh Ann Luck dressed up as Lady Liberty during a rally near the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

The president’s image is seen on large television screens at the rally not far from the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Trump supporters take photos with their cell phones near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

A Trump supporter wraps herself in the American flag during a demonstration in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Supporters of the president hold up a sign that reads ‘Trump won’ during a rally in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys gesture near the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Supporters of the president hold signs that read ‘Stop the steal’ and ‘keep the republic’ in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Supporters of President Trump urge Congress not to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Trump supporters watch as the president gives a speech during a ‘Save America’ rally near the White House on Wednesday

Proud Boys members hold signs denouncing Biden as they march near the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Two of those arrested were illegally carrying firearms without permits, according to .

One man from North Carolina, identified as Thomas Gronek, 46, was detained after he was caught carrying a gun without a license.

The man rode into the capital on a multicolored school bus which was stopped by police near Ninth Street and Constitution Avenue NW.

Police boarded the bus and confiscated a rifle and a handgun as well as a drum magazine that holds additional ammunition.

The driver of the bus did not have a driver license and was also arrested, according to police.

An inventory of the confiscated items aboard the bus includes a Springfield 9mm handgun, a Ruger .22 caliber rifle, an extended ammunition magazine that can hold 110 bullets, and 300 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

Police also said they found fireworks.

DC police and US Park Police also detained a man at Freedom Plaza who allegedly had a handgun tucked under a jacket.

Others were arrested for carrying firearms without a license, crossing police lines, assault, and assaulting police officers.

Two of those arrested are from Texas, two are from North Carolina, three are from Maryland, and one each is from Virginia and Colorado.

The state of residence of one of those arrested is not known as of this writing.

The ages of those detained range from to 52.

On Tuesday night, police said they arrested Harlan Boen, 48, of Colorado, outside the Wilson Building on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Boen was charged with illegal firearms possession and possession of unregistered ammunition.

According to police, he had 13 cartridges of .40 caliber ammunition.

‘We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved,’ Trump said.

‘We won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election.’

Many in the crowd were photographed not wearing masks and gathered in tight quarters, shoulder to shoulder, despite the raging pandemic and the nationwide surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

The National Park Service issued a permit expecting some 30,000 people to attend though official attendance figures aren’t expected until later on Wednesday.

US Park Police granted permits anticipating 30,000 demonstrators on Wednesday though the final tally isn’t expected until later on Wednesday

Trump was expected to address his supporters later in the morning during a rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House

A massive crowd of supporters of President Trump wait on the National Mall outside a security perimeter for a rally to protest the expected certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Wednesday

A crowd of tens of thousands of Trump supporters waved banners and American flags before the start of the planned demonstration on Wednesday

Trump supporters hold placards of the president’s likeness during the rally near the White House on Wednesday

A Trump supporter dresses as Superman and holds an American flag and pro-Trump banner near the Washington Monument on Wednesday

A Trump supporter wears a mask and an American flag-themed jacket during the rally in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

A Trump supporter wearing face paint and a hat attends the rally in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Trump supporters drape themselves in pro-Trump banners during the ‘Save America’ rally in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

A Trump supporter (right) argues with a counter-demonstrator in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

A demonstrator and counter-demonstrator argue during Wednesday’s rally near the White House

Trump supporters hold signs that read ‘Trump won big’ and ‘Stop the steal’ in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Crowds arrive for the pro-Trump rally near the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Supporters of President Trump wave pro-Trump banners and flags during the rally in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

About an hour before Trump was set to speak, there were massive, dense lines at security checkpoints near the White House. At the Lincoln Memorial, dozens of Trump supporters stood on the steps with large Trump flags

A man wearing an American flag-themed bandanna and waving an American flag is seen above in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

A Trump supporter is seen above near the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Donald Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son, gave a rousing speech to his father’s supporters in which he called on Republican members of Congress to ‘be the hero and not the zero’ – or else he would work to unseat them by supporting an opponent in the primary.

‘If you’re gonna be the zero and not the hero, we’re coming for you and we’re going to have a good doing it,’ Don Jr said on Wednesday.

‘I suggest you choose wisely.’

Don Jr added: ‘The people who did nothing to stop the steal – this gathering should send a message to them.

‘This isn’t their Republican Party anymore. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party. This is the Republican Party that will put America first.’

Don Jr’s younger brother, Eric, also appeared on stage and spoke alongside his wife, Lara.

Eric told the crowd of the president’s supporters that he couldn’t believe Biden won more votes than his father.

‘This guy [Biden] couldn’t fill up a classroom, and look at these crowds here,’ he said.

‘He hides in his basement. No one buys it.’

Hours after a humiliating defeat in one Georgia Senate race and the prospect of losing another, Team Trump showed no sign of conceding.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani once again raised allegations of widespread election fraud – which he said also occurred in the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

‘If we’re wrong we will be made fools of, but if we’re right a lot of them will go to jail. Let’s have trial by combat,’ he said, without explaining exactly what he meant by combat.

‘I’m willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there,’ said the former New York mayor.

Trump and his allies have suffered dozens of losses in state and federal courts with suits charging election fraud.

After claiming fraud in Trump’s election, John Eastman claimed fraud in the count Tuesday night, which allowed Rev. Raphael Warnock to be called as the winner in one runoff and has Democrat Jon Ossoff leading in another.

Explaining how the fraud he claims occurred happened, Eastman said: ‘You know the old way was to have a bunch of ballots sitting in a box under the floor … They put those ballots in a secret folder in the machines, sitting there waiting until they know how many they need … I can now in that machine match those unvoted ballots with an unvoted voter and put them together in the machine. How do we know that happened last night in real ? You saw when it went to 99 per cent of the vote total, and it stopped.’

He pointed to a point late in the vote count while counties were still tabulating votes – a version of Trump’s complaint that he led in early returns on election night in November. Last night, Republicans led until addition in-person votes came in in populous Democratic-leaning counties.

‘That means they were unloading the ballots from that secret folder,’ he claimed.

Lou Murray, a life insurance salesman from Boston who traveled to the nation’s capital take part in the rally, said he and many others still hoped Congress and Vice President Mike Pence would not certify the vote.

Two men clash after police arrested one person near the Washington Monument on Wednesday

US Park Police are seen above detaining a man near the Washington Monument on Wednesday morning

Donald Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son, demanded that Republican Party lawmakers in Congress ‘be the hero, not the zero’ and refuse to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani once again raised allegations of widespread election fraud – which he said also occurred in the Georgia Senate runoff elections

‘If we’re wrong we will be made fools of, but if we’re right a lot of them will go to jail. Let’s have trial by combat,’ he said, without explaining exactly what he meant by combat

Newly elected US House Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, speaks to Trump supporters near the White House on Wednesday

Trump supporters braved cold temperatures in Washington, DC, on Wednesday hours before the start of planned demonstrations

Supporters of President Trump protest the results of the November 3 election in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

House Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican from Alabama, speaks on Wednesday at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the ‘Save America Rally.’ Brooks is one of the lawmakers leading the charge in Congress to dispute the Electoral College vote count

‘I hope Vice President Pence has courage today and I hope any politician who thinks he has a future shows courage to stand up and do what’s right,’ Murray said.

About an hour before Trump was set to speak, there were massive, dense lines at security checkpoints near the White House. At the Lincoln Memorial, dozens of Trump supporters stood on the steps with large Trump flags.

Nirav Peterson, who flew in from Seattle to attend the rally, said there would be a groundswell of anger and activism if Trump doesn’t serve another term and said Republicans who don’t back him should face primary challenges.

‘People are angry. This isn’t going to go away,’ Peterson said as she took video of the large crowd gathered beyond the steel barriers at the foot of the Washington Monument.

‘You have a huge, huge portion of the people who aren’t going to take it anymore.’

Like many others, Peterson was not wearing a mask. She said she opposes the shutdowns prompted by the pandemic and doesn’t believe anyone has died from COVID-19.

More than 350,000 people have died from the virus in the US.

Organizers planned an afternoon march to the Capitol, where Congress will be voting to affirm the Electoral College results, which Trump continues to dispute.

A number of prominent Trump supporters were expected to attend the protest events, which began Tuesday with a rally at Freedom Plaza near the White House.

They include Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, the recipient of a pardon by the president.

As temperatures dropped to the low 40s Tuesday night and a steady rain swept onto the streets, hundreds of protesters remained in Freedom Plaza.

Jeremy LaPointe of Lumberton, Texas, holds a cross as he joins supporters of Trump gathered outside the US Capitol where Congress will meet to certify the electoral college vote for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

A large crowd of Trump supporters started gathering outside of the White House for a rally on Wednesday

A stand is being erected at the base of the US Capitol as a pro-Trump supporter holds a flag, hours before Congress meets to certify the electoral college vote for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump supporters lined up in the early morning hours of Wednesday on the Ellipse just outside of the White House

The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement officials are seen near a barricade separating them from the crowd of demonstrators

Trump supporters gather near the White House and watch the rally on a big screen set up nearby

A supporter of the president holds a sign that reads ‘Voting ends on Election Day, not the day after!’ in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Rallygoers in military style camo dress appear in Washington, DC, as law enforcement officials look on

Joseph Baker waits for a rally of Trump supporters on the Ellipse just outside of the White House on Wednesday

A Trump supporter dressed as the Statue of Liberty while chained in shackles is seen above near the Washington Monument on Wednesday

Supporters of President Trump brandish American flags and sport pro-Trump paraphernalia in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Trump supporters are seen above waiting for a rally near the White House. They are demanding that Congress refuse to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory

Trump supporters are seen above before the start of the ‘Save America’ rally in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

‘I’m just here to support the president,’ said David Wideman, a 45-year-old firefighter who traveled from Memphis, Tennessee.

Wideman acknowledged he was ‘confused’ by a string of losses from Trump’s legal team in their attempt to overturn the results of the election and didn’t know what options Trump had left.

‘I not sure what he can do at this point, but I want to hear what he has to say,’ Wideman said.

Trump tweeted his support for the protesters: ‘Washington is being inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office.’

In a Tuesday evening tweet, Trump called on Democrats and fellow Republicans to look at the ‘thousands of people pouring into D.C.’

In another tweet, he warned that antifa, the umbrella term for leftist militant groups that Trump has said he wants to declare a terrorist organization, should stay out of Washington.

The rallies had local officials and law enforcement bracing for potential violent street clashes.

Many businesses in downtown Washington boarded up their windows, fearful that the protest could devolve into the unrest seen in May and June when dozens of businesses were vandalized.

Trump supporters line up on the National Mall near the Washington Monument on Wednesday morning

A man dressed as Uncle Sam speaks through a megaphone to Trump supporters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

Supporters of President Trump wave banners and signs that read ‘Stop the Steal’ and ‘Thank you Trump for 8 MAGA years!’

Masses of Trump supporters listen to evangelical preacher Paula White during a rally near the White House on Wednesday

Trump supporters wave American flags and pro-Trump banners during the rally near the White House on Wednesday

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser called in National Guard troops to help bolster the city’s police force.

She urged residents to stay away from downtown Washington and to avoid confrontations with anyone who is ‘looking for a fight.’

But, she warned, ‘we will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city.’

Election officials from both political parties, governors in key battleground states and Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have said there was no widespread fraud in the election.

Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two challenges rejected by the Supreme Court.

A pro-Trump rally December 12 ended in violence as hundreds of Trump supporters, wearing the signature black and yellow of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, sought out confrontations with a collective of local activists attempting to bar them from Black Lives Matter Plaza, an area near the White House.

At least two local Black churches had Black Lives Matter banners torn down and set ablaze.

On Monday, police arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio, 36, after he arrived in Washington before this week’s protests.

Tarrio was accused of burning one of the Black Lives Matter banners in December and was found with two high-capacity firearm magazines, police said.

A judge signed an order Tuesday banning Tarrio from entering the District of Columbia, with very limited exceptions related to his criminal case.

In addition to the National Guard, federal agents were on standby, in case they were quickly needed in the city this week.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said about 100 ‘specially trained officers’ were sent to the Justice Department headquarters to assist other security personnel but would remain ‘in a reserve capacity unless needed.’

Trump supporters and members of the Proud Boys clashed with police in the nation’s capital on Tuesday night, one day before Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Police attempted to contain the crowd, who hurled abuse at the officers stationed in the streets, and accused them of failing to protect the constitution.

‘You lost both sides of support,’ yelled one man. ‘We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!’

Chants of ‘f*** Antifa’ broke out, and some recited the Pledge of Allegiance as they tried to break through the police lines.

An injured Trump supporter is helped after a clash with counter-protesters on Tuesday

Police and protesters scuffled on the streets of Washington DC on Tuesday night

Trump fans braved the cold on Tuesday night to show their support for the president

A Trump supporter is seen recovering from being tear gassed as protests turned violent

Police set up cordons to try and separate Trump supporters from counter-protesters on Tuesday night

Crowds of Trump supporters gathered in Washington DC on Tuesday night

Earlier in the evening, protesters — many without masks — gathered in Freedom Plaza to decry the vote in the Electoral College.

Roger Stone, the Republican operative pardoned by Trump in July, told the crowd Trump was ‘the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln’ because he had ‘freed this slave’.

Stone was convicted in November 2019 of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

‘I have two things I want to conclude by saying,’ said Stone on Tuesday night.

‘One. Roger Stone did nothing wrong.

‘Two. Donald Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln because he freed this slave.

‘We will not let him down, and he will not let America down.’

Roger Stone, the Republican operative pardoned by Trump, declared that Trump had freed ‘this slave’

Stone, convicted in November 2019 of lying to Congress about his dealings during the 2016 election, was a star speaker

Supporters of Donald Trump traveled to Washington DC on Tuesday night

Streets in the capital were closed ahead of the expected protests by Trump fans

A man is seen standing in front of the Washington Monument as Trump supporters protested

WHO ARE THE PROUD BOYS? Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes started the all-male Proud Boys in 2016. McInnes and the Proud Boys have described the group as a politically incorrect men’s club for ‘Western chauvinists’ and deny affiliations with far-right extremist groups that overtly espouse racist and anti-Semitic views. The Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center designated the Proud Boys as a hate group, saying that its members often spread ‘outright bigotry’ and ‘anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric’ over the internet, and have posted social media pictures of themselves with prominent Holocaust deniers, white nationalists and ‘known neo-Nazis.’ Current leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, marched in the infamous Charlottesville Unite the Right rally in 2017. McInnes filed a lawsuit against the SPLC in February, challenging the addition of his organization to a list of hate groups. Proud Boys have been involved in a series of high-profile violent clashes at political events. In New York City in October 2018, police arrested several Proud Boys members who brawled with anti-fascist protesters following a speech by McInnes at a Manhattan Republican club. Proud Boys members also have frequently clashed with counterprotesters at rallies in California and Oregon.

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell addressed the crowd to promote conspiracy theories about how Democrats allegedly stuffed ballot boxes.

He also alluded to the possibility of civil war if Trump’s loss is not reversed.

‘You need to pray for our vice president to look up to God and say, ‘I need to make a decision, Lord,’ and make the right decision for our country,’ Lindell said, alluding to Mike Pence’s role overseeing Wednesday’s Electoral College certification process.

‘You don’t have a [civil] war when the other side didn’t win anything … they were trying to steal it from us.’

As temperatures dropped to the low 40s and a steady rain swept onto the streets, hundreds remained in the plaza into nightfall.

The speakers included former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, whom the president pardoned after he was twice convicted of lying to the FBI in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

‘We stand at a crucible moment in United States history,’ Flynn told the crowd. ‘This country is awake now.’

The president was expected to personally address his supporters in Washington on Wednesday during a rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House.

The protests coincide with Wednesday’s congressional vote expected to certify the Electoral College results, which Trump continues to dispute.

Proud Boys’ leaders have shared with their followers that they intend to attend the rally ‘incognito’ and wearing ‘ALL black.’

Tarrio revealed on Parler that ‘the Proud Boys will turn out in record numbers on Jan 6th but, this , with a twist.’

He wrote: ‘We will not be wearing our traditional Black and Yellow.’

The group’s standard uniform is black and yellow Fred Perry polo shirts, military armor, and MAGA hats.

Tarrio wrote: ‘We will be incognito and we will spread across downtown DC in smaller teams.’

Joe Biggs, an organizer for the group, confirmed the alleged plans on his Parler account.

The rallies had local officials and law enforcement bracing for potential violent street clashes.

A pro-Trump rally on December 12 ended in violence as hundreds of Trump supporters, wearing the signature black and yellow of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, sought out confrontations with a collective of local activists attempting to bar them from Black Lives Matter Plaza, an area near the White House.

At least two local black churches had Black Lives Matter banners torn down and set ablaze.

In addition to the National Guard, federal agents were on standby, in case they were quickly needed in the city this week.

The Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, said that unlike during the unrest in May and June in Washington, it did not plan to deploy agents from Customs and Border Protection to the demonstration Wednesday.

‘Right now, we have not been asked to deploy. However, we have a modest quick reaction force that will be on standby just in case our assistance is requested,’ the agency’s acting commissioner, Mark Morgan, said.

A November pro-Trump rally drew about 15,000 participants.

The December 12 rally drew smaller numbers, but a larger contingent of Proud Boys.