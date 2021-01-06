This Bridgerton star is now being rumored as next Bond

Per Variety, the James Bond pool at Ladbrokes is a time-honored tradition across the pond, and Page’s sudden rise through the ranks has been turning a few heads. “Page is now just 5/1 in the betting with Ladbrokes to replace Craig as Bond, having previously been 40/1 before Christmas,” the news site reports.

The shift in probability makes perfect sense, considering Page’s breakout, meme-inducing performance in Bridgerton as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. A cursory glance at Google’s analytics of the English actor’s name shows that his turn on the historical drama made him a point of fascination and an overnight celebrity.

Even so, Page faces some steep competition. Currently, Tom Hardy stands as the frontrunner for the 007 role, with odds of 6:4. James Norton, GQ‘s 2017 Breakthrough Actor of the Year, is a close second with 7:4, and Idris Elba follows with estimated 7:2 odds. That puts Regé-Jean Page in fourth place at the moment, although the race isn’t over yet.

It is, of course, worth mentioning that the betting firm hasn’t always hit the mark. In 2005, The Guardian reported that Ladbrokes had Hugh Jackman pegged as a sure bet to play the next incarnation of James Bond, boasting 2:1 odds for the Australian actor. To date, he has yet to report for duty.