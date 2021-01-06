Third test Vodafone Test Series 2020 start time, results, news

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell says Will Pucovski must be handed his debut if he is ruled healthy by doctors in the third Test to avoid too many “false starts”.

Pucovski has been on the cusp of an international debut for the last 12 months, but is yet to don the Baggy Green so far.

He was in line to make a Test debut last summer before stepping away from the game due to mental health issues, before concussion derailed his summer this time around.

With the 22-year-old seemingly over his latest concussion, the ninth of his fledgling career, Chappell wants to see him unleashed on the international stage.

“They’ve got to play him, he’s had too many false starts,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“It’ll be hard because India will obviously bounce him and he hasn’t had a chance to test himself out in a match with short-pitched bowling, which is something you really need to do pretty quickly after you’ve been hit.

“If he keeps getting to the starting line and keeps pulling out, if that keeps happening, it’s got to have a pretty big effect on him mentally as well.

“If the doctors have said it’s safe for him to play, then I think I’d play him.”

While he hasn’t had any match-practice since being hit on the head while playing for Australia A against India on December 6, Pucovski was put through the ringer by Australia’s pacemen in a gruelling net session on Wednesday.

It was a stern test, which vice-captain Pat Cummins said the young gun passed with flying colours.

“It’s pretty standard to rip in a couple days out from a Test match, and Puc played them (bouncers) comfortably,” Cummins told News Corp.

“As bowlers we get our bodies ready and batters get to face to try and sharpen up ahead of the game.

“He made us all feel like very slow bowlers.

“Everyone’s hugely impressed with his temperament as a batter at such a young age.

“The great thing is he’s scored so many runs in Shield cricket that it’s great that a young guy can come in and know their game so well.

“Like anyone that’s starting out in their first game, they might not perform straight away.