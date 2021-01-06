The untold truth of True Grit

Making her acting debut with True Grit (2010), Hailee Steinfeld made a strong impression right out of the gate. The Coen brothers auditioned more than 15,000 girls via online video submissions and held open casting calls. According to a Hollywood Reporter article from January 2011, they described Mattie Ross as “sassy, fearless, and sure of herself.”

“Ninety percent of the kids just get eliminated for one very obvious reason: They’re not actors in any sort of natural way,” said Joel Coen. “Beyond that, the screenplay, as a reflection of the novel, is written in a very particular kind of language, so it’s almost like casting a verse player.”

Steinfeld’s performance as Mattie Ross earned praise as well as nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award and Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Only 14 years old at the time, the Oscar nomination made Steinfeld the ninth youngest nominee in the category.

Since True Grit, Steinfeld has appeared in the Pitch Perfect film series, the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, and the Apple TV+ series Dickinson. She is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Steinfeld has also become a pop star with two successful EPs, Haiz (2015) and Half Written Story (2020), as well as opening slots on tours with Meghan Trainor, Katy Perry, and Charlie Puth. Her song “Back to Life” was released as a single from the Bumblebee soundtrack.