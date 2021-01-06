The two characters fans want to see most on The Watch

Fred Colon and Nobby Nobs: two of the Ankh-Morpork City Watch’s most recognizable members who, despite the laws of morphic resonance, are each more absent from BBC’s The Watch than the other.

Colon and Nobby made several appearances in the Discworld novels, generally not displaying the sorts of character traits that you look for in a hero. Nobby chain-smoked, stole, and spoke his mind, while Colon facilitated, his days punctuated by cartoonish ineptitude. Sort of a greasy, fantasy world Laurel and Hardy, they were — by the recollection of Redditors — somewhat problematic. One user even backed the decision to abandon them, labeling the duo “decidedly unwoke” and insisting that “The show’s producers did the correct woke thing. They cut them out as if they never existed.”

The absence of these stalwart lawmen is far from the only liberty that The Watch takes with its source material. Genders have been swapped and storylines abandoned, on top of a perceived tonal shift in the decidedly punkier imagining of the Disc. It can’t help that the late Pratchett’s daughter described the series as sharing “no DNA” with the original stories.

Whether the show will move in a more hubward direction as time goes on remains to be seen.