The truth about Jason Biggs’ warm apple pie scene

Eugene Levy might’ve gotten off easy in the moment, but the pie scene was one that legitimately tested the nerve of then-unknown Jason Biggs. The actor admitted as much in the NYT piece, claiming he almost didn’t go through with it, remembering that he was thinking, “Could this come back and just totally haunt me? Am I about to ruin my career before it even starts?’ I called my manager, and I was like, ‘Man, I am about to go film that scene, and I’m kind of having a bit of a moment. Should I be freaked out?’ He was like, ‘Jason, you go and [have sex with] that pie with all you got, man.'”

Biggs obviously approached the difficult scene with the laudable verve of a true professional, which is why it continues to earn laughs decades later. Biggs goes on to claim, however, another actor almost performed the act instead.

“I remember reading the American Pie script. I would’ve been happy if I had gotten any part. It was like nothing I had read. It was brutal because the feedback I had gotten was that I was the director’s first choice, but the studio was still potentially holding out for a name in the role. The name that was I hearing the most at the time was Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who was at the height of Home Improvement fame.”

It’s safe to say that as impossible as it is to imagine American Pie without Jason Biggs or the pie-humping scene, it feels just as impossible to imagine Jonathan Taylor Thomas doing the warm apple pie deed.