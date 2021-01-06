The tiny Daphne detail that has Bridgerton fans divided

Yes, the micro fringe, perhaps better known as “baby bangs” or “that look you thought you could pull off for a second before realizing you’d made a terrible mistake.” This, according to some vocal fans of the series, was the Achilles’ heel of Bridgerton‘s watchability. “It actually took over some of the scenes for me, making them less enjoyable than say if her hair was styled differently,” the author of the post in question stated. “It also looked like fake hair in some of the scenes, dry and brittle and kind of just smacked on like a pretend moustache but on the forehead (lol).”

One reader took slight umbrage at the slight against the honor of Daphne’s forehead accoutrements, retorting, “I actually like the hairstyle myself. Sure, it’s not in style anymore and doesn’t fit every face shape but it fits into the early 1800s (although it was curly more often than not). And I think maybe it’s made to look a bit childish to reflect Daphne’s innocence and ignorance?” Another user, echoing regard for historically accurate cosmetology, wrote, “I read somewhere that it was a popular aspect of hair in the early 1800s and if you Google it, quite a few pictures include those mini-bangs or fringe. Personally though — I agree! Glad it is not in style anymore!”

A scandal worthy of the Featheringtons? Perhaps not. But a welcome reminder to be really, really sure before you make a bold haircut decision.