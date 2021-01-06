The risk that Borat 2 took with Rudy Giuliani

“We concluded that it was worth the risk,” he added. And indeed, the risk they took with Giuliani paid off for Baron Cohen, and the Borat movie as a whole. As Variety points out, the scene not only went viral, it succeeded in becoming a thorn in the Trump reelection campaign. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was released in October, at the same time Giuliani was trying to create an “October surprise,” and drum up interest surrounding Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals. Instead, Borat became the biggest talking point in interviews with the lawyer.

This suited the satirist’s goal of lampooning Trump’s America, and “expose the bigotry that helped fuel the 45th president’s rise to power.”

“I do feel happy that every time his name is mentioned as he tries to undermine the election, people are reminded that this is the guy with his hand down his underpants,” Baron Cohen explained.

Baron Cohen said that he made the second Borat movie because he “felt democracy was in peril,” wanted to examine the “dangers of Trumpism,” and the “lethal effect” of spreading lies and conspiracy theories, especially in the age of the coronavirus. And it was a message he was willing to take a major risk for, which yielded an unforgettable, and embarrassing, moment for Rudy Giuliani.