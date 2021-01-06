The Office creator on a potential Peacock reunion

It’s hard to believe that after almost getting cancelled following its first season, The Office has arguably become the most popular television series in recent memory, even years after the series finale. The only thing that could raise the show’s profile even more is if new episodes were to come out, and based on an interview Greg Daniels had with E! News, that could very well happen at some point… but don’t get your hopes up just yet.

When discussing the likelihood of an Office revival, Daniels said, “I think it’s probably more likely now that the show is on Peacock, but no plans right now.” Fans would lose their minds if Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and the rest of the main cast (especially Steve Carell) were to come back for even just one more episode, but it would be tricky to pull off. When asked what a new Office episode might look like, Daniels explains, “I think the issue is what is left to say about the characters. There’s been talk of maybe a Friends-style reunion kind of thing. I don’t know, it’s still pretty vague.”

It would be nice to check in with these characters fans know and love so well, but there’s one big challenge with any kind of reunion. As Daniels states, “The weird thing about that is when we ended it, we jumped forward a year and a lot of them aren’t working there anymore. Jim and Pam live in Texas now and so does Darryl. But it would be fun to go find some lost episodes and shoot them as if they were back in 2010 or something.” Passing off new episodes as long-lost stories would definitely be a cool way to keep the show’s continuity, and depending on when those episodes were to occur, John Krasinski may just have to wear a wig again, which is worth pursuing a reunion all on its own.