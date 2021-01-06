The New York City legend no one expected in Soul

It all goes down around the 41-minute mark of the movie. Joe (voiced by Jamie Foxx), the film’s protagonist, is stuck in the body of a cat thanks to a merry existential mixup. Meanwhile, his ward 22 (Tina Fey) is trapped in Joe’s old body on the streets of New York, having a difficult time adjusting to the new normal. Luckily, Joe knows that there’s no problem that can’t be fixed by cheese, tomato sauce, and unleavened bread, and uses his new feline body to rustle up a slice of pepperoni from a nearby shop.

As Joe the Cat makes his way through the busy streets, pizza in mouth, he passes a rat — one with a suspiciously familiar aesthetic to Ratatouille fans, but with an added layer of perceptible stress, probably as a result of trying to make it in the Big Apple instead of Paris. The rat, dragging a full slice of pizza down the street, locks eyes with Joe for a moment before nope-ing right down the road. Even if you didn’t have “Jamie Foxx as a cat meets Pizza Rat” on your bingo card for late-2020, it’s a solid callback to a cultural phenomenon.

On a more somber note, the average lifespan of a New York subway rat is less than one year, so the real Pizza Rat is undoubtedly dancing with the characters from Coco by now. Drop a slice on the ground in his memory.