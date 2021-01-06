The Leonardo DiCaprio thriller that’s killing on Prime

Shutter Island is a movie about questioning the nature of our own reality. While Teddy begins his investigation of the island in a seemingly stable place, the more time passes, the more he unravels. Eventually, he unravels completely. In a way, Teddy is a really harrowing stand-in for most of us in 2020. We’ve all, in some way or other, been trapped on an island (be that metaphorical or literal), trying to understand the truth of our circumstances, and finding that it’s very easy to fall into delusional thinking as we struggle to reach equilibrium.

An interesting piece of history concerning Shutter Island relates to the plaque Teddy and his partner Chuck (Mark Ruffalo) pass on the way to the facility. The plaque reads: “Remember us, for we too have lived, loved and laughed.” The inscription comes from the real-life Medfield Vine Lake Cemetery. Those words are on a stone marker in the cemetery, specifically in reference to the people who died from the Spanish flu during the 1918 influenza epidemic. So, while most people won’t realize the connection between Shutter Island and our collective circumstances over the last year, it’s very much there.

It’s also interesting to note that there were supposed to be both a TV series and a video game based on Shutter Island. Who knows — maybe if the movie gets a big enough rewatch, we’ll see one or both of those materialize. In the meantime, it seems as though a neo-noir thriller is exactly what audiences are looking for as they step into 2021, hoping to find escape from their own islands.

Shutter Island is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.