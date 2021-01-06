The ‘Heisman Trophy winners’ quiz

Congratulations to Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith on winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy. On Tuesday, it was announced that Smith beat out teammate Mac Jones, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Florida QB Kyle Trask to become the first WR since 1991 to win the Heisman and just the fourth non-QB to win this century. The 22-year-old senior was truly dominant this season, leading all of the FBS in receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions. The final vote reflected that dominance, as he had more than double the votes of the second-place finisher, Trevor Lawrence. Smith and the Tide now have one game left to prepare for, the CFP National Championship Game against Ohio State next Monday.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Smith’s Heisman win officially makes him college football royalty, as his name will now forever be synonymous with greatness. So with that in mind, how many Heisman winners since the 1961 season can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!