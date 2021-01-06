The Harry Potter star you didn’t know was in Bridgerton

Fans of both the Harry Potter books and films will likely be familiar with Stroma’s character. The nephew of Tiberius, an important official in the Ministry of Magic, Cormac’s personality in the books is defined largely by his arrogance and several other sour sides of general Gryffindor qualities. Largely a background adversary to two members of the series’ golden trio — Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) — in the books, Cormac’s plotline is driven by his desire to get back on his house’s Quidditch team, which he ultimately fails to do thanks to a single embarrassing moment that costs him his spot on the team forever. Just a year older than Harry and the rest of the crew, Cormac loses his chance to try out for the keeper position on the team after he’s resigned to bedrest following his ingestion of poisonous Doxy eggs on the basis of a bet.

When he’s finally able to try again, he’s now a foe for Ron, and when Hermione overhears him taking shots at the Weasley family before his tryout, she proceeds to place a Confundus Charm on him, affecting his performance. As a result, Ron remains keeper, and Cormac becomes a bitter reserve. That is until he gets a chance to play in a game against Hufflepuff after Ron gets sick. Leaning heavily into his arrogance, Cormac proceeds to boss the team around, fails to stop Hufflepuff from scoring on several occasions, and eventually knocks a bludger straight into team captain Harry’s skull, knocking him right off his broomstick.