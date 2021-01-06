‘The Challenge’ Star Laurel Stucky Apologizes for Using Racial Slur in Resurfaced Tweet

Considered one of the best females to compete on The Challenge, former champ and three-time finalist Laurel Stucky hasn’t appeared on the show in two seasons. After a short-lived stint on reality dating series Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, some fans noticed a 2016 tweet from Stucky in which she wrote the “n-word” while quoting a lyric from Rihanna’s “Needed Me.” In a few Jan. 2021 tweets, the veteran addressed the situation and issued an apology. The Challenge co-star and seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio later jumped in the conversation by accepting her apology, resulting in backlash from some fans.

Laurel Stucky attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar | Kevin Mazur

Laurel Stucky competed on six seasons of ‘The Challenge’

Former Division One athlete Laurel Stucky debuted on Fresh Meat II alongside Kenny Santucci and placed second as a rookie, earning $30,000. She returned for Cutthroat as part of the grey team, where she again finished second, this time taking home $20,000.

Stucky clocked another second-place finish in Rivals with Cara Maria Sorbello as her partner, winning $26,000. The collegiate athlete returned for her first solo season in Free Agents, where she eliminated four competitors before going on to win the season and the $125,000 cash prize.

I want to address something with my followers, fans of the challenge and any people who happen to read this: In 2016 I tweeted a Rihanna lyric from a favorite song of mine: ‘Needed Me’ because I think Rihanna is a badass and I love that song a lot. (Tweet 1 of 2) — laurelstucky (@laurelstucky) January 5, 2021

Since her victory, Stucky put up two dismal performances in Invasion of the Champions and War of the Worlds 2 as she went home fairly early in both.

After her most recent season, she appeared on the MTV reality dating series Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love as The Challenge co-star Nicole Zanatta’s ex-girlfriend. However, the two didn’t rekindle their romance, and Stucky was eventually voted out of the chalet.

Stucky apologized for tweeting a racial slur

Around Dec. 2020, many fans noticed and called attention to a Feb. 2016 tweet from Stucky in which she used the “n-word” while quoting Rihanna’s single, “Needed Me.” A month later, she responded to the backlash in a series of tweets.

In the first one, she explained she tweeted the lyrics because she considers Rihanna a “bada*s” and enjoys the song. Stucky also quote tweeted the original one containing the slur and apologized to anyone she offended.

She explained, “I’m no longer too proud to apologize for hurting someone. If this hurt you, I am so sorry. At the time, I was just obsessed with that song.” While some of her followers accepted her apology and felt she didn’t do anything wrong, others explained why they felt offended by her tweet.

Co-star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio quote tweeted the final part of her apology, adding, “You’re perfect just the way you are Stucky! Don’t ever change,” with a red heart.

Some followers felt the Challenge veteran shouldn’t have spoken on the situation as they don’t feel it’s his place to accept her apology. Others backed his support for her.

Stucky recently competed two seasons ago on War of the Worlds 2, and it’s unclear if she will return. The Challenge 36: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on MTV.