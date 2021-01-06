Entertainment ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is getting on Bold and the Beautiful fans last nerve. By Bradley Lamb - January 6, 2021 0 11 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is getting on Bold and the Beautiful fans last nerve. – Daily Soap Dish Home The Bold and the Beautiful ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is getting on Bold and the Beautiful fans last nerve.