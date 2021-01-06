The bizarre Nicolas Cage series everyone’s bingeing

Nic Cage is a historically great swear word user himself, so he’s the perfect unexpected host for the show. He is clearly having a lot of fun with his unpredictable line readings and rhapsodic soliloquies about different curse words. He introduces each segment in a lavishly appointed room, using different props for each swear (he’s surrounded by yonic paintings for the P-word episode) and setting up movie clips that demonstrate exemplary uses of each word, including some of his own. The show crunched the numbers, and found that 71% of Cage’s movie swears are the F-word, and that the actor who has the highest percentage of F-words in film isn’t Samuel L. Jackson, whom you’d probably expect, but Jonah Hill, who says it 107 times in The Wolf of Wall Street alone. That’s the kind of historical and cultural analysis you can expect on History of Swear Words.

History of Swear Words successfully Netflixifies the comedian talking head show in the way reality competition shows and supernatural teen dramas have previously been Netflixified. It’s like one of those old VH1 shows where comedians sit around and crack jokes got transformed into a docuseries you’d find on History, but with the Netflix budget that helps it look really good. It’s entertaining, informative, and a lot of f***ing fun.