The Best eBay Deals of January 2021: Laptops, Tablets & More

Ebay began its life as an auction website, but in recent years, it has grown into an online retailer with deals to rival those of outlets like Amazon and Walmart. Many tech brands even have their own official eBay stores now, and it’s become one of the best places to score hot discounts on new electronics. Whatever you’re shopping for, chances are good you’ll find it here, but to save you the trouble of sorting through it all, we’ve already rounded up all the best eBay deals of the month right here:

How to find a great eBay deal

One of the reasons that there are always so many great eBay deals to be found is that this auction site is much more expansive than most other online retail outlets, hosting thousands of different sellers from private vendors to big retailers like Best Buy and Newegg. The flip side of that coin is that there are also more pitfalls to be mindful of when shopping around for those eBay deals so that you don’t get ripped off or end up with buyer’s remorse.

Since pretty much anybody can sell on eBay, it’s important to perform your due diligence before handing over your cash. When it comes to pricey electronics, we generally advise sticking to brand new items instead of second-hand goods, no matter how hot that deal on a used item may seem — used tech often doesn’t come with a manufacturer’s warranty or any other post-purchase support (aside from the option of returning it and possibly having to eat the shipping charges). It might not be a bad idea to buy something that has been professionally refurbished, but if you’re going to go that route, then buy only from repair centers that are authorized by the original manufacturer. Many times, the brand itself will have its own eBay outlet where it offers refurbished goods that are covered by a full warranty.

One especially great thing about eBay is that you can find discounts on almost everything year-round, so it’s a useful place to find bargains when there aren’t big seasonal sales going on at other retailers. As far as electronics go, you don’t have to look too far to find some outstanding eBay deals on computers, tablets, smart home devices, home theater equipment, and other big-ticket tech items. It is also a good place to hunt for smartphone deals and particularly for discounts on unlocked models. The best deals will always be on last-gen units, but don’t overlook newer releases. It doesn’t take long for third-party eBay sellers to get a hold of brand new current-gen devices like the iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S20.

The sheer number of items, product categories, and sellers can make shopping on eBay a time-consuming affair, even if you already have an idea of what you want. To save some time and to quickly find the best bargains available at the moment, you can always head over to the eBay deals page to see what’s on offer. This landing page also features discounts and promotions from big-name retailers and other trusted sellers so you’re generally in safe waters here, even when buying manufacturer-refurbished items.

