The ’80s martial arts classic that almost had Nic Cage

There are performances where you think, “They did a great job,” and then there are times when an actor owns a role so completely you can’t imagine anyone else in the part. The late Pat Morita’s turn as Mr. Miyagi (who was inspired by a real person) is definitely one of the latter. So, it’s shocking to hear that not only was he not the first choice to play the karate master, some working on the film were specifically against the idea of him being cast at all.

According to the Sports Illustrated oral history, the powers-that-be wanted a superstar of Japanese cinema in the role of Mr. Miyagi, specifically the star of films like Seven Samurai and Rashomon. Production coordinator Susan Ekins revealed, “They brought in Toshiro Mifune … but he didn’t speak a word of English.” While California native Morita’s first language was English, his work as a comedian was seen as a dealbreaker.

First assistant director Clifford Coleman explained, “Nobody wanted Pat Morita; he had a horrible background. He was the type of stand-up comic who got up on stage loaded, dirty, and foul.” Considering Morita received an Oscar nomination for the role, it’s probably a good thing that the first choice didn’t pan out, and even though there are some intriguing casting options in the alternate reality The Karate Kid, we’re pretty happy with the cast we ended up getting.