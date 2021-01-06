Texans expected to hire Nick Caserio as next GM

The Texans are expected to hire Caserio as their next general manager, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle (on Twitter). While nothing is finalized, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora notes (on Twitter) the chances of Caserio being back in New England next season can be classified as “slim to none.” Caserio’s Houston interview has produced “real promise,” Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com report (via Twitter).

This move is en route to happen, with Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweeting the Texans have indeed zeroed in on Caserio. His departure will leave Dave Ziegler as Bill Belichick‘s top lieutenant, though the Broncos — who gave Ziegler his NFL start — have requested a GM interview. The Pats lost Monti Ossenfort to the Titans last year.

Caserio, of course, has an extensive history with the Texans. The team wanted to hire him in 2019, but his unusual Patriots contract prohibited such a move. However, he resurfaced on the Texans’ radar after Bill O’Brien‘s early-season firing. Caserio worked with current Texans executive VP Jack Easterby in New England and remains close with the former Patriots staffer. Easterby is believed to hold plenty of sway as to which direction the Texans go with this hire.

Now 45, Caserio has been with the Patriots for 20 years. After Scott Pioli went to Kansas City in 2009, Caserio rose into a key role as Belichick’s right-hand man. He has been with the team for each of its six Super Bowl titles. The Patriots and Caserio reached another extension agreement in February 2020.

Should Caserio land this job, he will walk into an interesting situation. O’Brien’s brief GM tenure involved a few splashy and criticized trades, and one of them — the Laremy Tunsil deal — leaves the Texans without their first- or second-round picks. Miami holds Houston’s No. 3 overall choice. Revitalizing this roster would be quite an accomplishment, but the Texans hiring an exec they have pursued for years would be a big step as well.