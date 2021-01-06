Tesla updates Supercharger map with 44 perspective chargers in Canada

Tesla is ahead of the game when it comes to electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and it plans to further that lead with 44 new chargers in Canada.
It appears that the automaker updated its Supercharger map on January 4th, per a report from Tesla North, with a slate of new charger build sites. It’s not all good news, though, as a few sites have been removed as well.
If you want to look at the full map to find a nearby charger, you can open it here.
Most of the prospective chargers are slated to come throughout 2021, with quite a few labelled as ‘Q4 2021.’ There are a few slated for 2022 as well, but if everything stays on track, it appears that Canada will have a lot more Tesla chargers installed by the end of 2021.
While this does look good on a map, I challenge people to plan out a route using existing Tesla ranges and chargers to somewhere you travel often. You may find that you’re still in a barren charge zone. I often use my parents’ hometown as an example of EV charger limitations. While I may live in Toronto surrounded by chargers, it’s tiny towns like Renfrew that don’t have chargers are going to be hard to travel to.
