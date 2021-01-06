Tekashi 6ix9ine Boasts About Being The World’s ‘Richest Rat’

Tekashi 6ix9ine is owning his reputation as a snitch, and when somebody asked him how it feels to be the world’s richest rat — he did not shy away from the label.

“I mean, it feels pretty good,” he says in the clip. “I mean I put a lot of bad people away, I saved the world. I mean… I’m like Batman.”

During an interview with Billboard a month after his release last year, he showed zero remorse for snitching on his former gang members:

“I would have regrets, but it wouldn’t make me the individual I am today,” 6ix9ine told the publication. “I feel like the situation I went through made me wiser, made me stronger, and made me built different. It made me realize a lot of s–t. It’s like fundamentals, streetwise [and] just knowledge. At the end of the day, I went through some s–t where people would have ended up killing themselves.”

TEKASHI 6IX9INE BOASTS ABOUT SNITCHING

Should he wear the label proudly or nah?