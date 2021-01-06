Split Again? Lil Wayne’s GF Denise Bidot Throws Subtle Jab at Rapper as They Unfollow Each Other

Instagram

The on-and-off couple previously briefly broke up due to their different political views, with the ‘Lollipop’ hitmaker allegedly dumping the model for supporting Joe Biden.

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot‘s relationship seems to be on the rocks again. The rapper and her model girlfriend have sparked speculation anew that they have broken up as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Further fueling the speculation, the plus-size fashion model has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, in which she appeared to throw shade at the “Lollipop” hitmaker. “Pretty disappointing when you defend someone throughout everything and they turn out being just as s**tty as everyone said they were,” so she wrote on Tuesday, January 5.

Their alleged breakup comes as a surprise considering the on-and-off couple just celebrated New Year’s Eve together. The pair posed together in the image posted on the photo-sharing platform with fireworks lighting up the night sky in the background.

Several fans are not convinced that they’re over for good, believing that they will be back together again soon. “Please, y’all the new 3-5 business days. Y’all will be back,” one fan wrote. Another echoed, “They’ll be back together next week.”

Some others, however, told Denise to move on. “Let it goooo…. Let it go….. (in my Elsa voice). You let go of that relationship. And he let go of those last 2 dreads. Start 2021 off right,” one person joked. Another said that the 34-year-old beauty should’ve known better when Weezy supported Donald Trump. “Girl you should’ve seen the red flags when he was supporting Donald Trump,” the said person wrote.

Wayne and Denise briefly split after the rapper publicly support President Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election. At the time, the mother of one claimed that it was the 38-year-old emcee who dumped her over their different political views as she declared her support for Joe Biden.

“Imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote,” she wrote on Instagram back in November. Just a week later, however, the pair were back together, with him refollowing her on IG.