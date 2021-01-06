Silksong release date, trailer, gameplay

Team Cherry hasn’t announced an official release date. In a June 2019 blog post, the company said the game would only release “when it’s ready” and “when it matches the quality and scale of the original Hollow Knight.” Afterwards, Team Cherry kept mum about Silksong for most of 2020.

But even if there’s no confirmed release window, Silksong might not be far off. During a discussion on the company’s official Discord channel about how release dates should be handled, Team Cherry PR head Matthew Griffin indicated that a significant portion of the game might be done. “You could say ‘we’ve finished all the content of the game and are in final testing,'” Griffin said, “but even THAT doesn’t say anything about release schedule – my own personal philosophy is that you should not announce a release date until you have a build that could be released, and then you’re just giving yourself some time to fix additional bugs and market a game.”

However, Griffin later warned his followers not to take his quote out of context, since it doesn’t actually confirm anything. Fans will have to wait and see if Silksong will come out in 2021, or beyond.