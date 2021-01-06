Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.13% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.13%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 3.35 points to trade at 36.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) added 9.97% or 3.65 points to end at 40.25 and Al Samaani Factory Metal Industries Co CJSC (SE:) was up 9.96% or 27.00 points to 298.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Food Products Co. (SE:), which fell 3.14% or 5.40 points to trade at 166.40 at the close. Al Sorayai Trading,amp;Industrial Group (SE:) declined 2.56% or 2.60 points to end at 99.00 and Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) was down 2.27% or 1.40 points to 60.20.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 101 to 86 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.97% or 3.65 to 40.25. Shares in Al Samaani Factory Metal Industries Co CJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.96% or 27.00 to 298.00.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.22% or 0.11 to $50.04 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.54% or 0.29 to hit $53.89 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract fell 0.89% or 17.45 to trade at $1936.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.09% to 4.6165, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7513.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 89.593.