Samsung to be the sole supplier of LTPO OLED panels for upcoming iPhone: report

Samsung will reportedly supply LTPO OLED panels for the two highest tier models of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 line.
A new report from TheElec notes that Samsung Display will be the exclusive supplier for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The panels would essentially enable ProMotion and always-on display.
For context, all four of the upcoming iPhone 13 models are expected to use OLED panels, but the top two will use a different type of OLED that will allow the models to support a 120Hz refresh rate.
These panels will bring two enhancements to the devices. Firstly, the refresh rate can be increased to enhance the screen’s responsiveness, which can allow for smoother scrolling and gaming. Secondly, reducing the refresh rate could help decrease power consumption.
Earlier reports suggested that LG would supply the panels in 2021, but this new report states that LG is instead expected to supply the panels in 2022.
Further, the report also notes that although the LTPO panels will only be included in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max this year, the tech giant is expected to include them in all of the 2022 iPhone models.
It’s important to take this report with a grain of salt, as nothing has been confirmed. We’ll likely learn more about the upcoming devices in the coming months.
Source: TheElec Via: