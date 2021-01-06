SAG Bosses Not Happy as New Grammy Date Clashes With Their Awards

Instagram

The officials at the Screen Actors Guild are ‘extremely disappointed’ after The Recording Academy announces the Grammy 2021 will take place on the same day as the SAG Awards.

Bosses at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) have been left “extremely disappointed” after it was announced the Grammy Awards would take place on 14 March (21) due to the Covid-19 pandemic – the same day as the SAG Awards.

Due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases around the world, Grammy bosses made the decision to move the ceremony from 31 January to March. However, the new date means the awards will take place on the same day as the SAG Awards – which is considered to be one of the foremost awards ceremonies in the film industry.

Reacting to the clash, officials from SAG-AFTRA (The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) said in a statement, “We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, 14 March, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast.”

“We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July (20) with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organisations throughout the industry.”

The statement continued to reveal that bosses at the actors union are already in discussions with Recording Academy officials – who run the Grammy Awards – about the clash.

“In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships,” they continued.

“We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organisations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible.”