Report: Giants to keep GM Dave Gettleman

Before the 2020 season began, Giants co-owner John Mara said Gettleman had to improve his “batting average” as general manager if he was going to stick around.

The Giants have gone 15-33 since Gettleman became general manager in 2018. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have worse records since New York hired the 69-year-old.

There were rumors throughout the season that Gettleman would take on a reduced role or retire. Instead, he’ll have another opportunity to work with head coach Joe Judge to produce a winning franchise for the first time since 2016.

The decision to keep Gettleman on for the 2021 season doesn’t come as a surprise. He has overseen the construction of a roster that includes Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones as key pieces. He also added the likes of Logan Ryan, Blake Martinez and James Bradberry during free agency, all of whom ended up being key pieces on defense this past season.