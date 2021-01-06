Report: Bucs optimistic Mike Evans can play against WFT

The three-time Pro Bowler hyperextended his knee against the Falcons, the team said earlier this week. Evans and the Bucs got lucky. An ACL tear would have kept him out for the playoffs and could have kept him off the field for the start of the 2021 season.

On Sunday, Evans recorded his seventh consecutive season of 1,000-plus yards to start his career before exiting the game, passing the previous record set by Randy Moss. In 106 career regular-season games, the three-time Pro Bowler has 532 receptions for 8,266 yards and 61 touchdowns.

This season, the 27-year-old finished with 70 receptions for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns as one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets.

Tampa Bay enters the playoffs as the NFC’s fifth seed.