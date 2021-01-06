Reginae Carter Breaks The Internet With These 2021 Photos

Reginae Carter is breaking the Internet with these 2021 photos. Check out the pics that she recently posted on her social media account and see her revealing silver body that she’s wearing.

‘Sparkling all 2021 🎉Hair @jasmine.dior Makeup @drvco Styled by @therealnoigjeremy.

Shot by @sterlingpics,’ Reginae said.

Another follower said: ‘Happy new year. You look amazing,’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Thats so beautiful bet that was a fun shoot.’

A fan posted: ‘You are your father’s daughter just wow,’ and one other follower said: ‘Happy New Year, Reginae I Love You, girl.’

Someone else posted this: ‘My vote is your gonna bump through as the hottest it girl of 2021! 🤷🏽‍♀️ Watch and see.’

Another follwoer said: ‘Am I the only one that noticed it looks like she got the 6th toe?’and someone else said: ‘Why your breast looking like they sitting in an Easter egg basket @colormenae.’

A fan said: ‘@colormenae can y’all go to another site please or make a new one only for me.’

More people praised her like there’s no tomorrow in the comments.

As you probably know so far, Nae had a breast augmentation back in 2020, and she could not be prouder.

She has been flaunting her amazing look in all kinds of outfits on social media, and her fans and follwoers are always gushing over her. They love the fact that she is filled with confidence these days.

Reginae Carter shared some videos with her family dancing, which have fans in awe.

Check out the clips that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Christmas was everything & more !! The Family talent show was the icing on the cake, lol! We won fashion! Everybody was hating lol then we ended the night with a Lil musical chairs lol! #funtimes #family #happyholidays’ Nae captioned the post, which includes more clips.





