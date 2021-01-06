Record December Home Resales and New Record in 2020 Average Selling Price

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Despite an unprecedented year due to COVID-19, including necessary public health restrictions and uncertainty surrounding the economy, Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported over 95,000 home sales in 2020 – the third-best result on record. The average selling price reached a new record of almost $930,000.

“The Greater Toronto Area housing market followed an unfamiliar path in 2020. Following the steep COVID-induced drop-off in demand during the spring, home sales roared back to record levels throughout the summer and fall. A strong economic rebound in many sectors of the economy, ultra-low borrowing costs and the enhanced use of technology for virtual open houses and showings fuelled and sustained the housing market recovery,” said Lisa Patel, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) President.

Highlights from 2020 include:

95,151 sales were reported through TRREB’s MLS® System – up by 8.4 per cent compared to 2019. This included a record result for the month of December, with 7,180 sales – a year-over-year increase of 64.5 per cent.

Year-over-year sales growth was strongest in the GTA regions surrounding Toronto, particularly for single-family home types.

The average selling price reached a new record of $929,699 – up by 13.5 per cent compared to 2019. This included an average price of $932,222 in December – a year-over-year increase of 11.2 per cent. The strongest average price growth was experienced for single-family home types in the suburban regions of the GTA.

After a pronounced dip in market activity between mid-March and the end of May, market conditions improved dramatically in the second half of the year, with multiple consecutive months of record sales and average selling prices.

“While the housing market as a whole recovered strongly in 2020, there was a dichotomy between the single-family market segments and the condominium apartment segment. The supply of single-family homes remained constrained resulting in strong competition between buyers and double-digit price increases. In contrast, growth in condo listings far-outstripped growth in sales. Increased choice for condo buyers ultimately led to more bargaining power and a year-over-year dip in average condo selling prices during the last few months of the year,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB Chief Market Analyst.

“The next 12 months will be critical as we chart our path through recovery. In particular, the impact of resumption in immigration and the re-opening of the economy will be key. TRREB will once again be releasing its January results, Market Year in Review and 2021 Outlook report on February 8th. This will include a forecast for home sales and selling prices, the latest Ipsos consumer polling on the GTA housing market and new research related to innovative ways to bring on more housing supply,” said John DiMichele, TRREB CEO.

Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price December 1 – 30, 2020 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto (“416”) 2,713 894,576 2,281 1,666 886,030 1,352 Rest of GTA (“905”) 4,467 955,086 3,584 2,698 809,412 2,178 GTA 7,180 932,222 5,865 4,364 838,662 3,530

﻿

TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type

December 1 – 30, 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 657 2,381 3,038 1,475,758 1,175,753 1,240,632 Yr./Yr. % Change 41.9% 58.5% 54.6% 8.1% 22.7% 17.7% Semi-Detached 197 394 591 1,160,108 829,437 939,660 Yr./Yr. % Change 57.6% 56.3% 56.8% 15.3% 17.4% 16.6% Townhouse 296 986 1,282 842,902 746,130 768,474 Yr./Yr. % Change 60.9% 82.3% 76.8% 17.6% 13.3% 14.1% Condo Apartment 1,551 642 2,193 625,828 540,472 600,840 Yr./Yr. % Change 75.9% 74.5% 75.4% -4.7% 6.3% -2.0%

December 2020 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite (All Types) Single-Family Detached Single-Family Attached Townhouse Apartment TRREB Total 11.05% 15.00% 14.18% 13.19% 2.36% Halton Region 15.59% 17.95% 18.02% 16.22% 8.65% Peel Region 12.00% 13.98% 15.25% 12.64% 5.23% City of Toronto 4.78% 9.82% 8.30% 10.40% 0.76% York Region 12.56% 13.89% 13.66% 10.28% 6.84% Durham Region 21.65% 21.62% 24.58% 21.69% 12.43% Orangeville 19.72% 20.11% 23.29% – – South Simcoe County1 24.45% 22.87% 19.27% – – Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board 1 South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth

Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price 2020 Annual 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto (“416”) 31,845 986,085 61,038 32,200 883,380 52,723 Rest of GTA (“905”) 63,306 901,335 95,754 55,551 782,123 100,048 GTA 95,151 929,699 156,792 87,751 819,279 152,771

TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type 2020 Annual Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 9,723 36,636 46,359 1,478,620 1,063,456 1,150,529 Yr./Yr. % Change 4.4% 18.3% 15.1% 12.1% 14.9% 13.2% Semi-Detached 3,122 5,978 9,100 1,165,798 774,470 908,726 Yr./Yr. % Change 6.6% 11.7% 9.9% 11.6% 12.5% 11.6% Townhouse 3,559 12,885 16,444 836,017 706,997 734,921 Yr./Yr. % Change 5.0% 14.6% 12.4% 8.7% 12.7% 11.4% Condo Apartment 15,245 6,961 22,206 673,869 532,300 629,491 Yr./Yr. % Change -6.7% -2.6% -5.5% 6.3% 10.2% 7.1% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board



﻿

Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1 Sales Month-over-Month % Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month % Chg. December ’19 7,252 -5.4% $873,882 2.9% January ’20 7,119 -1.8% $876,532 0.3% February ’20 8,891 24.9% $907,301 3.5% March ’20 7,051 -20.7% $897,526 -1.1% April ’20 2,408 -65.8% $792,442 -11.7% May ’20 3,628 50.7% $829,229 4.6% June ’20 6,452 77.8% $905,214 9.2% July ’20 9,327 44.6% $951,322 5.1% August ’20 10,538 13.0% $980,468 3.1% September ’20 9,975 -5.3% $951,390 -3.0% October ’20 9,695 -2.8% $954,696 0.3% November ’20 9,227 -4.8% $962,202 0.8% December ’20 11,264 22.1% $971,690 1.0% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment 1Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

FOR THE FULL REPORT CLICK HERE .

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Public Affairs Specialist ggrant@trebnet.net 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.