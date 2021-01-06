Rapper Mase Becomes Pastor Of ‘Troubled’ Church; Hopes To Revive It!!

Rapper Mase famously gave up his career as a rapper, to become a pastor in the mid 2000s. Now has learned that Mase is returning to the pulpit to lead a troubled church Atlanta.

Mase, real name Mason Betha, was pastor at El Elyon International Church in Atlanta more than a decade ago before leaving to attempt a rap comeback.

He was forced to cut ties with that church in 2014, when his wife Twyla Betha filed to divorce him. Twyla eventually withdrew her divorce filing, but the couple never reunited with the church..

Now Mase finally has a new church that he’s leading. Over the weekend, Cornelius Lindsey, who founded The Gathering Oasis Church, announced Mase would be leading their church – going forward.

Pastor Lindsey, who recently resigned as leader of the church following allegations of spiritual, financial and psychological abuse.

“I’ve been encouraged by our conversations and your heart for the people. You come with a fresh vision and renewed hope. I’m thankful for our initial conversation that started out talking about life and slowly unraveled into a serious conversation on transitioning that’s brought us to this point today,” Lindsey wrote.