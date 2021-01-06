Ranveer Singh wishes Kapil Dev with a special post

Ranveer Singh is all set to play Kapil Dev in his forthcoming film ’83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and was set for a theatrical release in 2020, however, due to the pandemic all did not go as planned. The makers did not want to release the film digitally and therefore are still waiting for the pandemic to end and then release the monumental project. ’83 is based on the historic win of the Indian Cricket Team at the World Cup of 1983 and Ranveer plays the role of the then Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

Today on the legendary cricketer’s birthday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a special video thanking Kapil Dev for all that he has done to make his journey memorable during the filming and prep of ’83. Ranveer captioned the post as, “Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here’s wishing the OG @therealkapildev good health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev. We wish the ace cricketer a very Happy Birthday too!

Check out the post below…