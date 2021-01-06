Evan Selinger / Pando:
Q,amp;A with Frank Pasquale on his new book “New Laws of Robotics,rdquo;, engaging with science fiction, ethics in AI, big tech, professionalism, and more — Four years ago, Frank Pasquale, Professor of Law at Brooklyn Law School, catalyzed a debate over algorithmic and corporate power …
Q,amp;A with Frank Pasquale on his new book "New Laws of Robotics,quot;, engaging with science fiction, ethics in AI, big tech, professionalism, and more (Evan Selinger/Pando)
Evan Selinger / Pando: